Conference on `Situating development of Muslims in Maharashtra' on Nov 18

Aurangabad, Nov 13:

Centre for Development Policy and Practice (CDPP) and NGO Dua Foundation will jointly hold a conference on `Situating development of Muslims in Maharashtra' at Hotel Rama International, at 11 am, on November 18.

The conference is primarily aimed at discussing reservations and the findings of different committees set up by the Central government as also the Maharashtra government to assess the socio, education and economic situation of Muslims in the state.

Dr Abdul Shaban, a professor from School of Development Studies at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and visiting professor at University of Paris who was instrumental in framing the Mehmoodur Rehman Committee report that recommended reservations for Muslims will participate in the conference.

Among the other speakers are Dr Venkatnarayana Motukuri (associate professor and coordinator, research cell on Education (RESPPG), Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS), Hyderabad who will speak on reservations across the country.

Noted lawyer Sagheer Khan, who fought for Muslim reservation in the High Court will dwell on the socio-economic condition of Muslims in Maharashtra.

Research Director of CDPP Professor Amirullah Khan and Anajan Diwakar will conduct the event. Prominent scholars, doctors, lawyers, social activists, editors of newspapers will participate in the conference.

Dua Foundation chairman and MP Imtiaz Jaleel said that the conference assumes great significance because even after the Bombay High Court had ordered 5 per cent reservations be given to Muslims in education the Maharashtra government has totally ignored the ruling.