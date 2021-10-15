Conflict in accounts section; AMC administrator warns staff to cooperate CAO

Aurangabad, Oct 15:

In an unexpected development, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey gave a final warning to the employees and personnel of the accounts section after the new chief accounts officer (CAO) Santosh Wahule complained of non-co-operation by them, recently.

The post of CAO is one of the posts which are filled by the state government on a deputation basis. The post of CAO was lying vacant for the past many years. Few months ago, the AMC administration granted promotion as CAO, to the accounts officer Sanjay Pawar, on the condition that he will have to retain his old post if the CAO is deputed by the state government. Pawar accepted the conditional promotion. However, the government surprised all by transferring the CAO of Jalgaon Municipal Corporation (JMC) Wahule to AMC. The AMC administration was not aware of the transfer until he reached the headquarters with a transfer order. He took over the charge but noticed that the officials and personnel from the accounts section are not cooperating with him as per the expectation. Wahule immediately brought the matter to the notice of the municipal commissioner. Pandey took the matter seriously. He immediately call all the staff from the accounts section in his cabin recently and warned them. He told them to cooperate with the new CAO and underlined that he should not receive the complaint again.