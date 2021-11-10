Confusion about Diwali vacations cleared; schools to reopen on Nov 22

Aurangabad, Nov 10:

The Education Department of Zilla Parishad (ZP) on Wednesday extended Diwali vacations for 10 more days clearing the confusion about holidays among teachers and students. With this, ZP and private primary and secondary schools in the district will reopen on November 22.

It may be noted that the Education Department Diwali vacation from October 28 to 20 in the beginning.

However, School Education and Sports Department reduced Diwali vacation by 10 days because of the ‘National Achievement Survey (NAS)’. The director of education issued instructions for adjusting vacation at the time of Christmas or summer vacation.

Various teachers unions including Shikshask Sangh, Shikshak Bharti and Shikshan Samiti demanded to extend vacation for the schools which are not participating in the survey.

Accordingly, ZP incharge education officer Dr B B Chavan, secondary education officer M K Deshmukh announced the extension of the holidays up to November 20.

The teachers were happy after their demand was accepted. Education Committee chairman Avinash Galande said that there is Sunday on November 21, so, the schools would reopen on November 22.

A total of 228 schools from the district were selected for NAS. The schools will remain open on November 11 and 12 for the survey. The education department asked the schools to adjust two days holiday with the approval of the school management committee.