Congress members stage ‘Atmakalesh Satyagrah’

Aurangabad, Oct 6:

Leaders and activists of Congress party staged ‘Atmakalesh Satyagrah’ near Mahatma Gandhi’s statue of the city on Wednesday in protest against UP police’s manhandling All Indian Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

The agitators demanded action should be taken against those trampled farmers to death in UP. A total of eight agitating farmers lost their lives.

They also raised slogans.

Congress Rajya Sabha member Rajani Patil, Zilla Parishad president Meena Shelke, District Congress Committee president Dr Kalyan Kale, city unit president Hisham Osmani, Bhausaheb Jagatap, Ramu Shelke, GSA Ansari and others were present.