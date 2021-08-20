Conman duping residents arrested

Aurangabad, Aug 20:

The Kranti Chowk police arrested a conman duping several residents pretending that he will resolve their problems through black magic. The police have seized several articles of black magic from him. The conman had established a temporary shelter in shop No. 3, in Laxmi Tower near Mahsul Prabodhini by the name Tantramantra Samrat Mia Musaji. He claimed that he would resolve the domestic, legal, addiction, property, and other disputes through black magic. He used to dupe the residents of thousands of rupees due to their faith in him.

On receiving the information, PI Dr Gapat Darade and his team including PSI Santosh Raut, Mahadev Gaikwad ASI Nasim Khan, constable Mangesh Pawar, Narendra Gujar, Anant Kulkarni, Krishna Chaudhary, and others raided the spot and arrested the conman Mohammad Naeem, Malik Mohammad Yamin (40) and Shahzad Ansari Nisar Ansari (26, Gram Incholi, District Meerut, Uttar Pradesh). They confessed that they used to take up to Rs 10,000 from the people for resolving their problems. The police seized several articles used for black magic from them, including lemons, agarbatti, flowers, pins, thread, plates, coins, knives, plastic bottles and others.