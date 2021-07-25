Conmen posing as fortune teller arrested

Aurangabad, July 25:

The crime branch police on Saturday night asserted two conmen posing as fortune teller and stealing the valuables of a woman by giving her sedatives. The police have seized the stolen articles from them.

The Conmen on the pretext of telling the future to a woman at Dnyaneshwar Colony in Mukundwadi area on July 23, asked her to smell the sedatives due to which she fell unconscious. Then they took away her jewellery amounting Rs 32,000. The conmen were wearing white dhoti, saffron shirt and yellow turban.

A similar incident occurred at Bhavaninagar where a woman was duped by the conmen of Rs 8,000 after giving her sedatives. A case was registered at the Jinsi police station on July 22. These two incidents created panic among the residents.

On Saturday, the crime branch police received the information that two persons of the above descriptions were wandering in the Shrikrishnanagar. The team immediately rushed to the spot and arrested the conmen Yogesh Khandu Solunke (27, native of Kothlaj, District Hingoli, presently residing at Hirva Phata, Karmad) and Vishwanath Narayan Shinde (32, native of Borgaon, Malegaon, Washim, presently at Hirva Phata, Karmad). During investigation, they confessed of the crimes. The police have seized two gold rings , Rs 8,000 cash and other articles, all amounting Rs 43,750 from them. The police action was executed by PSI Amol Deshmukh, constable Sudhakar Misal, Sanjaysingh Rajput, Omprakash Bankar, Dharmaraj Gaikwad, Nitin Deshmukh, Dnyaneshwar Pawar and others. Meanwhile, the arrested have been remanded in the police custody till Monday. Mukundwadi police station PSI Sandeep Wagh is further investigating the case.