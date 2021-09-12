Constable injured after falling from motorcycle

Aurangabad, September 12:

A police constable was seriously injured after falling from the motorcycle near Apna Bazar on Jalna Road on Sunday at around 11 am. A volunteer of the Help Rider Group, Raghunandan Kalantri and the jawans of the Riot Control Police (RCP) rushed him to a private hospital in an auto-rickshaw. The injured has been identified as Ganesh Uttamsingh Rajput and is posted in the Mukundwadi police station.

Rajput was returning home after night duty but his motorcycle slipped near Apna Bazar on Jalna Road. He sustained severe head injuries and fell unconscious. The RCP jawans Samadhan Patil, Vijay Ajab, Arjun Bhise, Satish Jadhav and Sagar Koli stopped their vehicle at the accident spot. Meanwhile, a volunteer of Help Rider Group Rahunandan Kalantri came on the spot. They took injured Rajput in a private hospital at Akashwani Chowk. The condition of Rajput is said to be stable now.