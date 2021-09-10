Cost of Rs 50,000 imposed on the then education officer

Aurangabad, Sept 10:

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court imposed a cost of Rs 50,000 on the then education officer of Nanded S S Sontakke for depriving the petitioner of his rights by disobeying the orders of the bench four times and misinterpretation of the government resolution regarding the appointment on compassionate basis.

A bench comprising of Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice S G Meher also ordered Sontakke to hand over a account payee cheque of Rs 50,000 from his bank account to petitioner Sayyed Asad Sayyed Yusuf till September 30, 2021. The court also ordered that if Sontakke do not comply with the directions of the bench, the petitioner is allowed to take appropriate action against him in the bench. The petitioner and others had filed a petition through adv Vilas Panjhade. As per the petition, the petitioner Syed Asad Syed Yusuf was appointed as peon in a private institution on compassionate grounds under Nanded Zilla Parishad. His appointment was denied approval by the then education officer Sontakke as per the order dated January 20, 2018.