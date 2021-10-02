Country today needs Gandhian values

Aurangabad, Oct 2:

The family concept is crumbling in spite of good salary jobs. Corona and similar natural problems are the offspring of our development and now need to be introspective. Gandhiji will not be understood just by erecting statues and wearing khadi. In order to find a way out of these problems, it is necessary to cultivate Gandhian thoughts and values through action, said noted peace activist and former president of the Rashtriya Seva Dal (RSD) Dr Suresh Khairnar.

He was speaking at an event organized at MGM Rukmini Hall on Saturday to mark the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. Speaking on the occasion, president of the Gandhi Information Center in Berlin, Germany, Dr Christian Bartolf said “Gandhi education is the need of the hour. No matter what field you work in, it should have a moral foundation.” Clothing of different types, styles and colours made from khadi were on display through the Khadi promotion program. A blood donation camp was also organized. Charkha exhibitions, innovations and appropriate technology exhibitions and poster exhibitions were inaugurated, street plays were performed and hymns were sung during the programme. MGM vice president Dr P M Jadhav, trustee Prataprao Borade, vice chancellor Dr Viilas Sapkal, registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, Dr John Cheladurai and others were present.