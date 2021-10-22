Couple assaulted with iron rod

Aurangabad, Oct 22:

A man assaulted a couple with an iron rod when they demanded to return the token amount given for a house. The incident took place on October 20 in Jahangir Colony in Harsul area. Sheikh Jameel Sheikh Khalil (42, Jahangir Colony, Harsul) had bought the house of Sheikh Saber Sheikh Samad (35, Ektanagar, Jatwada Road) through the mediation of Salim Bawjir.

Sheikh Jameel had given Rs 20,000 to Sheikh Saber as a token amount. It was decided to pay the rest amount after registering the house in Jameel's name. But Sheikh Saber did not register the house in his name. Therefore, Sheikh Jameel had demanded to return the token amount. But Sheikh Saber Sheikh Samad assaulted Jameel and his wife Reshma. A case was registered in the Harsul police station. PSI A Wagh is investigating the case.