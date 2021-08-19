Court directs Beed district collector to submit final probe report in 8 weeks

Aurangabad, Aug 19:

Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice S N Mehere directed Beed district collector to submit a probe progress report in four weeks and final probe report in eight weeks in irregularities committed in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

Previous Beed district collector Ravindra Jagtap submitted a request on Thursday to the court to amend its orders given about him.

The hearing on the case of Jagtap has been placed next week, while for hearing on the main case would be conducted on September 20.

Government pleader D R Kale said that the new collector of Beed Radhabinod Sharma was present in today’s hearing. Rajkumar Deshmukh filed public interest litigation (PIL) through adv G K Naik stating irregularities were done on a big level in EGS works during the period of 2011-2019.

The court in January 2021 directed the administration to complete enquiry of EGS works done in the district.

The court issued directives to transfer the then district collector Ravindra Jagtap on August 2 for not completing the probe on time. The HC issued instructions to the new district collector to remain present in the next hearing with the report. The Government appointed Sharma as the new district collector of Beed.