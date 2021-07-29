Court directs to grant financial approval for Shivajinagar underpass

Aurangabad, July 29:

The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court has directed the railway board to grant financial approval for the underpass of the Shivajinagar Railway crossing till August 28.

Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice S G Meher gave the orders during a hearing on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by adv Rupesh Jaiswal on July 17. The next hearing will be held on August 31. As per the directions given by the bench to the railway board during the earlier hearing, Adv Manish Navander on behalf of the railway board, stated in the bench that the board has granted approval to financial expenditure of the double underpass at Shivajinagar. He said that a total of Rs 5 crore would be spent on these routes at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore each. As per the estimate prepared by the public works department, Rs 36.60 crore will be spent on land acquisition, construction of the duel underpass and construction of road. One underpass will be built by the railway and another by the municipal corporation. The land acquisition papers have been sent to the district collector and the work will start as soon as the government grants financial approval. In the affidavit, executive engineer of world bank project Narsingh Bhande said that the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation will be doing most of the work. Senior lawyer Rajendra Deshmukh represented the municipal corporation.