Court directs to issue show-cause notice to Bamu

Aurangabad, July 31:

The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court Comprising Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice R N Ladda has issued directives to serve a show-cause notice to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and University Grants Commission (UGC) about Ph D admissions.

A researcher Chandrashekhar Bhaurao Jadhav filed a petition through adv Shirish Kamble. The next hearing has been placed on August 9.

According to details, Chandrashekhar Jadhav had appeared for Ph D Entrance Test (PET) in 2014 to do a Ph D in English subject. His name was on the merit list of seats reserved for SEBC, ST and OBC candidates.

As per the norms made at that time, a guide was being provided to students who were on the merit list. Jadhav did not get a research guide.

The petitioner did correspondence with the university to get a guide. Yet, he was not allotted any guide.

He had requested Bamu twice to provide him guide and issue a provisional Ph D admission confirmation letter. Jadhav submitted the request last time on July 13, 2021. He was deprived of a guide and confirmation letter. So, the researcher filed a petition in court.