Court slaps cost of Rs 25,000 to Zilla Parishad

Aurangabad, Aug 10:

Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice S G Meher of the Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court ordered the Aurangabad Zilla Parishad (ZP) to deposit Rs 25,000 as cost for forcing a retired teacher who received the ideal teachers award (Adarsh Shikshak puraskar) to go to court without any reason. The order also said that the amount should be paid to the petitioner by September 30.

Petitioner Dilip Pandit Yeole filed the petition through adv Irale Patil. Yeole was given an additional pay hike as an ideal teacher as per the government's provision. Yeole retired on June 30, 2019. When he sent the service book to the finance department through the Soegaon Panchayat Samiti for his pension, he was told that the additional salary increment given under the Adarsh Shikshak Puraskar was not payable. An order was issued on August 20, 2020 for recovery of Rs 2,68,203 paid as additional increment. So he filed a petition. Adv Patil pointed out that the bench had earlier issued an order on July 19, 2016, in connection with a similar petition, directing that the additional pay increase under the Adarsh Shikshak Puraskar should not be recovered.

Four, including CEO fined

The court said that the ZP chief executive officer, accounts officer, block development officer of Soygaon Panchayat Samiti and primary education officer should deposit Rs 10,000 each from their salaries before August 31. Failure to deposit the money within the stipulated time will result in contempt of court action against these officers. The bench also directed to report the order in person to the officials.