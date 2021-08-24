CP assures of pursuing demand of new police stations, extension of jurisdiction

Aurangabad, Aug 24:

The commissioner of police (CP) Nikhil Gupta today informed that he will pursue the demand for the establishment of two new police stations (PS) and extending the jurisdiction of the police commissionerate by including Chikalthana PS, with the state home minister, the guardian minister and the Director-General of Police (DGP). The proposal of forming two new PS at Shendra MIDC and Ranjangaon is lying pending at the state government level.

While speaking to media persons, after upgrading the CP's post into additional DGP, Gupta said," To maintain the ADG's post, there is a need to increase the jurisdiction by forming four new police stations. The last CP Chiranjeev Prasad had sent the proposal of extending the jurisdiction of the Aurangabad City Police. It stated that Karmad police station should be bifurcated and new PS should be formed at Shendra MIDC area; Chikalthana PS should be included in the jurisdiction; Waluj PS and Bidkin PS (of rural) should be bifurcated and new PS should be made at Ranjangaon. The proposal also underlined that the inclusion of rural police stations into city police should be made along with the sanctioned posts of police officers and other personnel so that the burden of recruiting new manpower does not fall upon the government. Hence to get approved the pending proposal, it will be strongly pursued with the home minister, the guardian minister and the DGP."

Need of two more DCPs

Presently, there are two zones in the city. Reviewing the rapid urbanisation and expansion there should be at least three zones. There is a need of one independent deputy commissioner of police (DCP) to look after the affairs of the Economic Offence Wing and Crime Branch and another one for the traffic branch, he said. The DCPs are competent enough to guide the investigating officers through spot visits.

In reply to a question, Gupta said that the police officer and other staff should give good treatment to the visitor. They should feel satisfied after visiting a police station.