Credit of solving problems of Warkaris, NET/SET Holders goes to CM: Samant

Aurangabad, Nov 14:

“The credit of solving problems of Warkaris, NET/SET teachers and the general public goes to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray,” said Uday Samant, Higher and Technical Education Minister.

He was speaking in a felicitation programme organised by NET/SET Sangharsh Samiti at Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad on Friday afternoon.

Shikshak Sena president J M Abhyankar, MLC Ambadas Danve, MLA Sanjay Shirsaht, Dr Manisha Kayande, Dr Mane and Govind Kale were present.

He said that he had seen teachers problems closely while running educational institutions.

“We are trying to do good works like re-starting recruitment of staff. CM is responding to it honestly. So, the opposition has a stomachache. Nature will not forgive them,” he added.

Members of NET/SET Sangharsh Kriti Samit and Shikshak Sena felicitated the minister. Earlier, Govind Kale made an introductory speech.