Cyber crook duping woman of Rs 21L arrested in Delhi

Aurangabad, Nov 3:

A cyber crook duped a woman of Rs 21,50,355 online by luring her on social media that he is calling from Germany. A case in this regard was registered at the Cidco police station. The Cyber police station team arrested the fraudster in Delhi. The accused has been identified as Ashishkumar Bhagwandeep Maurya (21, Dhebariya Raut, tehsil Harayya, Uttar Pradesh, presently living at Chandan Gaurishankar Sahu, West Delhi).

As the case was puzzling, CP Dr Nikhil Gupta handed over the investigation to the cyber police station team led by PI Gautam Patare. API Amol Satodkar, PSI Rahul Chavan and others checked the technical details and found that the complainant woman got in contact with the crook on social media. He sent costly gifts to her from Delhi. Accordingly, the team laid a trap at Delhi on October 30.

When the accused came to know about the raid, he tried to escape from the spot, but the team nabbed him after a chase for around two kilometers. In the search, the police found 40 ATM Debit cards, 26 passbooks, 74 cheque books, 4 accounts books, pan card, aadhar cards, 3 mobile phones and other articles. There is a possibility that the arrested Maurya, with a foreign national duped several people in India, PI Patare said. The police action was executed under the guidance of ACP Vishal Dhume by PI Patare, Satodkar, Chavan, head constable Ware, Savita Tambe, Gokul Kuratwad, Amol Sontakke, Ravi Pol, Sushant Shelke, Mansur Shah, Vijay Ghuge, Vaibhav Waghchaure, Ram Kakade, Riyaz Shaikh, Shilpa Telore, Sangita Dube, Sonali Wadnere and others. Maurya duped the woman on the lure of sending costly gifts and foreign currency and duped her of Rs 21,50,355. The judicial magistrate (First Class) D M Vamne remanded him in police custody till November 7. Assistant government prosecutor Sameer Bedare appeared for the prosecution.