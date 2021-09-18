Cyber security arrests online cheat

Aurangabad, Sept 18:

The cyber security police have arrested Shreyas Ashok Malegave (23, resident of Wadgaon Kolhati, behind Tanwani School) on the charge of cheating a customer service centre (CSC) for Rs 20,000.

The complainant Vinay Nikam (resident of Kailasnagar) stated that Shreyas visited his centre and by giving a commission of Rs 200 to him to transfer Rs 20,000 in one bank account. After completion of the transaction, the accused pretended as if he is scanning the QR Code to make an online payment to Nikam. Shreyas kept his mobile internet closed and projected that he has done scanning and showed him a receipt of an old successful transaction and disappeared from the spot. He has done cheating at 4-5 different places also. Hence the cyber security squad laid a trap and detained Shreyas from Mhada Colony at Teesgaon. He confessed to cheating the CSC.

The action was taken by inspector Gautam Patare, API Amol Satodkar, head constable Dhudak Khare, Sushant Shelke, Gokul Kutarwade, Mansoor Shah, Vijay Ghuge, Ram Kakade, Dhananjay Sanap, Sandeep Patil, Vaibhav Waghchaure, Sangeeta Dubey, Sonali Wadnere, Kamble and others.