Cybercrook cheats youth for Rs 64 K

Aurangabad, August 7:

A cybercrook cheated a youth for Rs 64,000 on the pretext of helping him to get a loan of Rs 50,000.

According to details, Vivek Fulchand Lute, a resident of Pundliknagar and was in need of money.

He registered on the online application of the ‘Bajaj Finserve’ on August 4 take a loan of Rs 50,000. He received a phone call from one Priyam Jahan, pretending as a representative from ‘Bajaj Finserve.

Lute provided details of Aadhar Card, PAN card and bank account.

The caller made Lute deposit money through an online payment App in the name of the processing fee, fixed deposit and TDS.

The caller sent his selfies with his bank details and Aadhar card to win the trust of the complainant. The youth deposited Rs 63,848 in the caller’s bank account.

The cybercrook sought Rs 5,000 from the youth. The caller told the complainant that the deposited and loan amount would be transferred to the latter’s account together.

On realising cheating, Vivek Lute lodged a complaint with Pundliknagar Police Station.

box

Vivek was lured on the pretext of giving an instant loan. Hoping to get a Rs 50,000 loan in the next few days, he borrowed money from his friend and relatives and transferred it to the account of the accused through the payment App.