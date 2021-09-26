Cycle rally and tree plantation drive held

Aurangabad, Sept 26:

On the occasion of the 31st anniversary of Expert Global Group, a cycle rally was held from Software Technology Park, Chikalthana MIDC to Santsrishti, Ulkanagari on Sunday. Endress Hauser managing director Shriram Narayanan and director of Mahatma Gandhi Mission Ranjit Kakkad were the special guests.

Expert Global MD Prashant Deshpande and director Nitin Nalgirkar planted trees at Santshrishti, Ulkanagari and appealed to prefer cycling and planting trees to save the environment. Mitali Mishra, Neha Deshkar, Omkar Deshpande, Manoj Sakhare, Mayur Bari, Sanjay Vaidya, Monica Patil, Samiksha Mishra and others participated in the cycle rally. Vikrant Deshpande, Sachin Kulkarni, Saurabh Patwardhan, Abhijeet Mohite, Lalit Jadhav and Hemant Landage took efforts.