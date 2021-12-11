CZA grants 2-yrs extension to AMC zoo

Aurangabad, Dec 11:

Here is good news as the Central Zoo Authority (CZA, New Delhi) has granted a two-year extension to operate the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation's (AMC) zoo on the Siddharth Garden campus. The term of permission has ended in February 2020.

Earlier, the zoo was into controversy due to its operation in inadequate space. The CZA served reminders to AMC in this regard, but its orders were not implemented. Hence the CZA withdrew its permission on November 19, 2018. The action prompted the AMC administration to gear up and the public representatives also met the union Government. Later on, an assurance was submitted that the AMC will provide all adequate facilities to the wildlife animals in the zoo. Hence the CZA granted one year's permission to the zoo (from February 2019 to February 2020). After the end of one year, the CZA team was supposed to visit the zoo and review the facilities. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the zoo was being operated without permission for the past two years. Now, after persuasion, the AMC got permission for two years till 2023.

The deputy commissioner Saurabh Joshi confirmed the two years extension to the zoo. The authority has suggested some corrections. " The permission has been granted on condition that the AMC will fulfil all the suggested corrections. These works have to be done within three months to one year," said Saurabh Joshi.