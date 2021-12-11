Dacoits stole Rs. 7.5L jewellery, cash from Wadji village

Aurangabad, Dec 11:

Dacoits stole jewellery and Rs 1.75 lakh cash, all amounting to Rs 7.5 lakh from a house in Wadji village in Pachod police station jurisdiction on Friday night. The villagers are panicked after the incident in the house of villager Sakharam Damodar Waghmare.

On Friday at around 9 pm, around 10 to 12 unidentified dacoits entered the village and locked all the houses in the village. Then they entered the room, where Waghmare’s mother was sleeping. They stole the iron boxes kept in the kitchen and the room.

They took the boxes in a nearby farm and broke them. They took away around 12 tolas gold - silver jewellery and Rs 1.75 lakh cash, all amounting Rs 7.5 lakh kept in the boxes.

On Saturday morning, Waghmare family members noticed the theft. Waghmare then informed the sarpanch Bhausaheb Gojare and the Pachod police. API Ganesh Survase and his team rushed to the spot. Sub-divisional officer Dr Vishal Nehul, and other senior officers also went and inspected the spot.

A case has been registered at the Pachod police station while API Survase is further investigating the case.