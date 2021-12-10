Danish Ali passes away

Aurangabad, Dec 10:

A resident of Rahat Colony and second-year student of Deogiri Engineering College, Syed Danish Ali s/o Syed Saheb Ali died in a road accident between Pune and Ahmednagar, on Friday at 1 am. He was 20.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Kali Masjid in Nawabpura after Namaz-e-Asar, while the burial took place in the graveyard adjacent to the mosque.

The deceased leaves behind a family comprising parents, three sisters and three brothers-in-law. The departed soul was the son of Government B.Ed College's retired superintendent, Syed Saheb Ali.