Daulatabad was prosperous city of mediaeval period

Aurangabad, Nov 21:

“The travelogues of the contemporary writers have unveiled that Daulatabad was one of the prosperous city in the country during the mediaeval period. During the same period, Baghdad was considered as the most beautiful city”, mentioned history expert Dr Dulari Qureshi during the ‘Heritage Walk’ organised at Deogiri Fort at Daulatabad on Sunday.

The walk was organised by Archeological Survey of India and Amazing Aurangabad. History expert Dr Rafat Qureshi informed about the regime of Mohammad Bin Tughlaq and other mediaeval regimes. Dr Dulari giving references of the travelogues of the contemporary travellers mentioned, gold ornaments were sold in heaps in the market at Daulatabad. Deogiri Fort has given musicians like Gopal Nayak and Sharangdev to the country. The contemporary renowned singer Amir Khusaro was also impressed with the singing of Gopal Nayak.

Dr Kishor Solapurkar, Sanjay Rohankar, Dr Kamaji Dakh, Mayuresh Khadke, Latif Shaikh, Sanjay Paikrao and others participated in the heritage walk.

Dr Dulari Qureshi said that the Deccan region is the originator of Urdu language. People from various places from the country stayed at Daulatabad and Urdu developed for their mixed culture. This language later spread in Northern India and was then became more polished. Marathi language was also developed in the vicinity of the Daulatabad area, she mentioned.

Daulatabad was protected from all the sides, the invaders from the North had to cross big rivers like Narmada and Tapi while coming to Deccan. Moreover, the topology is mountainous and hence difficult to penetrate, Dr Dulari added.