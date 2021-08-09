DC discuss issue of hotel owners with guardian minister

Aurangabad, Aug 9:

In the backdrop of the permission granted to the hotel owners to operate hotel till 10 pm at Pune and Nagpur, the district collector, Sunil Chavan, discussed the issue of the hotel owners with the guardian minister Subhash Desai on Monday. Chavan said, the decision the timing of the hotels in the Aurangabad will be taken after comparing the positivity rate of the district with the positivity rate of Pune and Nagpur. The guardian minister is likely to announce the decision in the regard after the discussion of the chief secretary on Tuesday evening.

Chavan said that the positivity rate of the Aurangabad district is less and hence it will be possible that the timing of the hotels in the district can be extended, he said.

Presently, the hotels are allowed to provide dinning facility from 7 am to 4 pm from Monday to Friday. Only parcel facility is allowed on Saturday and Sunday. The hotel owners have demanded that their time should be extended till 10 pm.