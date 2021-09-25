Debt-ridden rickshaw driver commits suicide

Aurangabad, Sept 25:

A debt-ridden auto-rickshaw driver who could not pay the installments of the loan taken for purchasing the auto-rickshaw committed suicide by hanging himself in Ramnagar in Mukundwadi area on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Santosh Kaduba Pavse.

On Saturday, his wife had gone to attend a function at the neighbour’s house. Pavse was alone, and he hanged himself in his room. When his wife returned, she saw him hanging. The nearby residents informed the Mukundwadi police, and he was taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in an unconscious condition. The doctors declared him dead after the examination.

His relatives said that Pavse had purchased an auto-rickshaw after an agreement with a permit holder from Dada Colony. He took a loan from a private finance company for it. However, he failed to pay the loan installment, and hence he sold the rickshaw to the permit holder. The latter did not pay the installment as per the agreement.

The recovery agents of the finance company frequently used to come to his house for the repayment of the loan. He also had a quarrel with the permit holder in this matter. Fed up of constant mental torture, he committed suicide, they said. A case has been registered at the Mukundwadi police station.