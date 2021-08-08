Decision to extend hotel timings after discussions with guardian minister

Aurangabad, Aug 8:

The hoteliers in the city are demanding to extend the timing of the dine-in service of the hotels to 10 pm as allowed in Pune and Nagpur. The hotels in the city and district are currently allowed to dine till 4 pm. Meanwhile, district collector Sunil Chavan said that a decision will be taken after talking to guardian minister Subhash Desai on Monday.

Against the backdrop of covid, the state government imposed restrictions on hotels and permit rooms. The restrictions have continued since then causing severe financial loss to the hoteliers. Dining is allowed in all hotels from Monday to Friday from 7 am to 4 pm. Only parcel facility and home delivery is available on Saturday and Sunday. The hoteliers have demanded that hotels should be open till 10 pm. But nothing has been decided yet. Hotels within the city have restrictions on providing dining services. However, the hotels outside the city are providing dine-in facilities to the customers without any concern for administration. There are no restrictions on wine shops, so no one buys alcohol from the permit rooms. Many people buy alcohol from wine shops in the city and take it to hotels outside the city. Permit room owners demanded that the license fee be waived if they are not allowed to do business despite paying lakhs of rupees in license fee.