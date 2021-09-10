Decorators stare at losses as citizens curtail spending

Aurangabad, Sept 10:

Although the turnover in the market is higher this year as compared to last year, those who work in the decoration of household and Sarvajanik Ganpatis are still facing difficulties. This year, the business has declined by 80 per cent, with only 20 per cent of decoration orders received, the traders said.

A number of restrictions have been imposed on festivals since last year due to corona. It has also had a big impact on the household and Sarvajanik Ganpati decoration business, which was booming till two years ago. Similar to Mandal Ganpati, many houses are contracted by special decorators every year for Gauri-Ganpati festival. Decorations through various lights, artificial and fresh flowers, curtains and decorative garlands range from Rs 2,000 to Rs 8,000 depending on the decoration. A decorator used to earn at least Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 in these five days.

But, in two years, customers have turned their backs on the business because of corona and restrictions. This year, only 20 per cent of the business has been made available to these professionals. The business came to a complete standstill last year due to the first covid wave. A decorator used to get orders for 10 to 15 household and mandal Ganpati decorations.

Although some restrictions have been relaxed this year, there is still widespread fear of the coronavirus. Therefore, even though there is a lot of business of other items in the market, the citizens have turned their backs on home decoration. This year, these professionals have had to settle for orders of only two to three decorations.

Offering services at half the rate

Just as the number of orders has decreased, so have we had to halve the rates. There is a lot of investment in lights, as well as decorative items. Some items are picked anew. Gauri-Ganpati is an important season in our business, even if there are some events round the year. However, our business has come to a standstill for the last two years, said Rahul Koshti, decorator.