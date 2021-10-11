Degree should be given to respective student only

Aurangabad, Oct 11:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) asked colleges to hand over the degree to the respective candidate only.

It may be noted that there are more than 420 undergraduate and postgraduate colleges within the jurisdiction of the university. The degree of each UG and PG passed candidate is sent to their college for smooth distribution.

In a letter issued to all the colleges' principals, the director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation, Dr Yogesh Patil, stated that students' degrees are sent to the colleges time and again.

“The colleges should verify all the documents like marks memo of all the semesters and hand over the degree on getting all identity proofs. A separate register should be maintained for the distribution with degree number and other details,” he said.

The institutes will have to return the degree to the degree if it has any error. “The degree after correction will be sent to the colleges. The degree should be given only to the respective candidate,’ he added.