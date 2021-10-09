Delay in construction of concrete road angers Kile Ark residents

Aurangabad, Oct 9:

An air of disappointment has prevailed amongst the delay in construction of the concrete road by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) in Kile Ark. The estimated cost of road and bridge is around Rs 5.75 crore and the work was conditioned to be complete in one year, but after two year's also the work is lying incomplete. They questioned

how many years it will take to complete the road?

Earlier, the state government approved the concretisation of 23 important roads and granted funds of Rs 152 crore in February 2020. The works were awarded to Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Maharashtra Industries Development Corporation (MIDC) and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). The aim was to complete the road works on a priority basis. Two years after the construction of a few roads and bridges are lying incomplete.

Of the 23 roads, nine roads (of valuing Rs 50 crore) were given to AMC; seven roads (of valuing Rs 50 crore) were given to MSRDC and seven roads (of valuing Rs 52 crore) were given to MIDC. During the pandemic situation, MIDC completed its roads in March-April, while the works of MSRDC are getting delayed. The construction of the road and bridge at Aushadhi Bhavan is lying pending. The construction of the road from the City Chowk police station to Naubat Darwaza is halted since the past two years. Hence the vehicle-owners had to utilise alternate routes from Buddi Lane, Harshanagar and Chelipura if they wanted to proceed towards Labour Colony, Collectorate, Delhi Gate areas.

MSRDC has given the work to Laxmi Constructions. The road has been constructed till Panchkunwa graveyard, while the bridge upon nullah is lying incomplete. The Muslim brethren have to take the body for burial by taking a long turn from a distance, while the pedestrians are risking their lives while crossing the incomplete bridge on daily basis. The length of the road is 535 metres.

The AMC's deputy engineer Farooq Khan said, " It is true that the work was going on at snail's pace during the pandemic situation. It is now nearing completion by overcoming myriad obstructions caused due to heavy downpours and storms in nullahs. The AMC is pursuing the matter so as to complete the pending works and further construction of the road on priority."