Delay in ZP elections may lead to appointment of administrator

Aurangabad, Dec 11:

The Zilla Parishad standing committee meeting today passed a resolution of granting extension to the ZP's present body till the issue of OBC reservation is not resolved. Meanwhile, it is feared that if the local self-body election is delayed the administrator could be appointed on the ZP.

The term of present local self-body ends on March 21, 2022. The elections are expected to be held before it. However, the Department of Rural Development has increased the Guts of all ZPs in the state. Accordingly, the strength of guts in Aurangabad ZP has been increased from 62 to 70. Moreover, as per new norms, one member will be representing a population of 31,623 persons. Hence the delimitation of Guts has been started on the basis of new norms of population. Later on, the administration will invite objections upon it. After hearing on objections, the reservation lots will be picked up and then the election programme will be declared.

However, the possibility of holding an election with this due process is less. Moreover, the Supreme Court has rejected the ordinance granting political reservation to OBCs. Hence, the representatives of various political parties in the local self bodies has taken a stand on not conducting any election till the OBC reservation issue is not resolved. Citing the reason of Covid-19, the standing committee okayed the proposal of granting extension to the ZP body unanimously. The resolution will be forwarded to the government for approval. Reviewing all these aspects, there is less possibility of holding the ZP elections within the schedule. Meanwhile, if the new president is not selected till March 21, the administrator is likely to be appointed.

Total number of tehsils - 9

Total strength of ZP members - 62

Total number of panchayat samitis - 9

Total strength of panchayat samiti members - 124

Total gram panchayats in district - 862