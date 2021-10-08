Demand for a super-fast train for Sammed Shikharji

Aurangabad, Oct 8:

A delegation from the Tirth Kshetra Committee, Maharashtra met union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad at New Delhi recently demanding to start a super fast train from Aurangabad to Sammed Shikarji (Jharkhand). The members also demanded that every train must stop at the Parasnath station (Jharkhand) for at least 5 minutes. Committee president Sanjay Papdiwal informed that the discussion was positive. The minister assured that talks will be held with the officials concerned. He also assured that an arch will be constructed at the Shri Kshetra Kachner.