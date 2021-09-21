Demand to allow registration of small size NA-45, 47-B properties

Aurangabad, Sept 21:

Owners of NA-45 and 47 B properties and agents met Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps (IGR and CS), Pune on Tuesday, demanding to restart registration of small size properties.

It may be noted that the State Government put a blanket ban on the sale of properties of NA-45, 47-B in June this year as per the provisions under Maharashtra Prevention of Fragmentation and Consolidations of Holdings Act. The sale of small land (one or two guntas) in rural and green zones under the provisions is not allowed. But, the norms are not applicable within the jurisdiction of Municipal Corporation, Municipal Council and Residential properties (means yellow zone).

The citizen said that the registration for small parcels of land is necessary as lakhs of people were affected from the ban.

“Many wants to sell their piece of land for children’s marriage, hospital expenses and education in the post-Covid situation. People are being misguided and harassed unnecessarily on the pretext of the ban,” they said.

The delegation comprises Balasaheb Gaikwad, Dnyaneshwar Kakde, Shakti Gaikwad, Anil Taur, Nitin Zhare Patil and Vishnu Chavan. Earlier, the property owners and agents staged an agitation in front of the divisional commissioner office in the city recently for their demand.