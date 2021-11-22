Demand to complete hawkers survey in city

Aurangabad, Nov 22:

The municipal commissioner has been urged to sanction licenses and loans to hawkers (also handcarters), whose bio-metric survey has been completed by the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in the first round. The attention of the civic chief was also drawn towards the need of completing the bio-metric survey of remaining hawkers (handcarters) and declaration of Hawkers Zones, soon.

The memorandum submitted by the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) general secretary (Minority Cell), Mohsin Ahmed, also stated that the AMC published the names of hawkers in the city, but the names of many hawkers (whose survey was been done) were not published in this list. Hence the civic administration should include their names as well as complete the survey of remaining hawkers on priority. Besides, demarcation of hawkers zones in the city is also a pending demand.