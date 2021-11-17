Demand to expel two ex-MIM entrants for maligning NCP's image

Aurangabad, Nov 17:

In a letter to the superiors of NCP, the city president Vijay Salve demanded to expel two former corporators of MIM, who had joined NCP, during the pandemic situation. Their growing criminal activities is maligning the name and image of the party, he reasoned.

It may be noted that the NCP does not have a stronghold in the city. Eyeing on the forthcoming Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections and making its position strong, the NCP started welcoming other party rebels, in the last two years. Earlier, five corporators, who were elected as independents during AMC elections in 2014, had joined the party. They were assured of giving Rs 50 lakh to undertake development works in their respective wards. In reality, the funds are yet to be released. Hence eyebrows are raised whether they will remain in the party till the elections or not?.

It may be noted two former MIM corporators Syed Mateen and Shaikh Zafar joined NCP and were moving around with the party's senior leaders for the past one and a half years. Despite knowing their criminal activities the party welcomed them with respect and honour. These leaders now emerge as unwanted in the party. Four days ago, the accused selling drug pills were arrested from the vehicle of Mateen's brother. Besides, Zafar is languishing in Harsul Jail on the charge of abetting his wife to commit suicide. The name of the party is getting maligned due to their criminal activities. Hence they should be expelled from NCP, stated the letter of the city president.