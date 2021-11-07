Demand to extend Diwali vacation up to Nov 20

Aurangabad, Nov 7:

Maharashtra Rajya Prathmik Shikshak Sang demanded that those schools which were not selected for the national achievement survey should be given Diwali vacation up to November 20.

It may be noted that 228 schools were selected for the survey in the district to be carried out on November 12. The State Government reduced the vacation of all schools because of the survey.

In a memorandum submitted to Zilla Parishad (ZP) chief executive officer (CEO) Nilesh Gatne, education committee chairman Avinash Galande and education officer Dr B B Chavan, the teachers union stated that the vacation would be allotted later, so, why not, a vacation should be given today.

District president of the union Rajesh Hiwale, contact chief Madhukar Walture, general secretary Kailas Gaikwad, Baliram Bhumre, Babasaheb Jadhav and others signed the memorandum.