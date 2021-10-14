Demand to reduce VAT on ATF

Aurangabad, Oct 14:

The president of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Aurangabad Tourism Development Forum, Sunit Kothari has demanded to the state environment minister Aditya Thackeray that the VAT on the Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) should be reduce from 5 per cent to 1, to facilitate tourism.

The states like Uttarakhand, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Andaman and Nicobar islands have reduced the VAT on ATF from 5 per cent to 1 percent. It has helped these states to facilitate tourism, which has helped in the development of these states.

Aviation and tourism are dependent on each other. However, the Covid-19 has severely impacted both these sectors. The connectivity of Aurangabad city to other cities have reduced. Hence, it is important to reduce VAT, so that the city would gain maximum connectivity, Kothari demanded.