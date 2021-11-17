Demand to resume actual classes for students from 1st-4th Std

Aurangabad, Nov 17:

The Maharashtra State Primary Teachers' union demanded that actual classes for I to IV standards should be resumed. The teachers made the demand through a memorandum submitted to Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Nilesh Gatne on Wednesday.

The number of Covid patients has declined in the district. As the lockdown restrictions being eased, life started returning to normalcy. The classes for students from the 5th standard onwards were already restarted in rural areas.

Parents are now insisting to resume actual classes I to IV standard. The teachers union said that school is not only an educational need of the students but also a social, emotional and mental necessity. There is a direct impact on students due to the closure of schools for a long time.

"The big difference between online and offline education.

Online education has limitations. There is the unavailability of smartphones and Internet for children in rural and remote areas. Loneliness is growing among children due to lack of communication with friends in online education," the union office-bearers said. The delegation included Rajesh Hiwale, Madhukar Walture, Kailas Gaikwad and others were present.