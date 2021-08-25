Demolition of old ZP building starts

Aurangabad, Aug 25:

The demolition work of the old Zilla Parishad (ZP) building began from Tuesday. The proposal to construct the new building was approved in the general body meeting on Monday. Instructions were given to the works department to demolish the old building with immediate effect. Chief executive officer Nilesh Gatne, additional CEO Santosh Kawade, chairman of the works department Kishor Balande, deputy CEO Shirish Bansode, Keshavrao Tayde, Ketan Kaje and executive engineer Z A Kazi were present.