Demonstration for caste-wise census of OBC

Aurangabad, Aug 7:

Members of the OBC Cell of NCP0 and Samata Parishad demonstrated at Bhadkal Gate on Saturday, demanding a caste-wise census of OBC.

District president of the Cell and Parishad Manoj Ghodke led the agitation. The agitators said that late Prime Minister V P Singh had accepted Mandal Commission recommendations for reservation of OBC in education and jobs, on August 7.

“The agitation was staged today to mark the occasion. The day should be celebrated as Mandal Din,” he added. The agitators also raised slogans.

Former MP Jaisingh Gaikwad, NCP city unit president Vijay Salve, Vilas Dhangare, Suresh Bansod, Vilas Magre and others were present.