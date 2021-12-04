Desarda gets doctorate from Swiss Biz School

Aurangabad, Dec 3: Chairman and Managing Director of Desarda Group of Industries Shekhar Desarda has been awarded Doctorate of Business Administration degree by the Swiss School of Business and Management Geneva. He was also honoured with Fellow of Business Management Professional title.

Desarda owns Parason Machinery India Pvt. Ltd, a company that produces machinery for paper mills. The company, which has ten units in Aurangabad, has a large project in Brazil.

Desarda stresses on introducing modern technology and in-house research and development activities. He has made a contribution in fields of education, health and agriculture. He has authored a book Rudrashtadhyayi.