Deshpande Chemistry students excel

Aurangabad, Nov 12: Arjun Aade (PCB 631) of Deshpande Chemistry Classes (DCC) scored 165 marks in chemistry, scoring 99.82 percentile in NEET-21. Ajay Pakhare scored 621 in PCB and obtained 158 marks in chemistry as equal to 99.61 percentile in the subject. Ten students secured more than 96 percentile score in chemistry. Abhijeet Deshpande of DCC, who has 21 years of experience, has developed special tips, tricks and techniques to study chemistry. Small task accomplishment method is used for study. Clear understanding of concepts and MCQ practice in sufficient numbers increase confidence of students. Hundred very similar NEET-JEE pattern tests are also helping students, according to a DCC statement.