Devotees welcome Ganpati Bappa amidst chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'

Aurangabad, Sept 10:

The arrival of Ganpati Bappa took place in an atmosphere of enthusiasm and happiness, Due to the corona restrictions, there were no drums and DJ celebrations to welcome the beloved deity. But the enthusiasm of the devotees did not diminish. Chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' were being heard throughout the day in the city.

The arrival of Ganpati Bappa had created an atmosphere of consciousness in the city. The citizens had made elaborate preparations to welcome Lord Ganpati. Crowds were seen in the market from early morning to buy idols and worship materials. This year, the road from Seven Hills to Gajanan Maharaj temple was especially crowded as people thronged to purchase various items in 70 small and big stalls. There was less crowd at Zilla Parishad ground. Similar crowd was seen at Hudco and T V Centre area.

The markets were crowded all day long as people were buying flowers, worship materials while some were engaged in buying decorative materials. People came along with their families to purchase idols. Kids were seen enthusiastic about choosing their favourite idol. Men and women also came in traditional attire to take bappa home. People had to bargain as the prices of idols were high this year.

An idol was being purchased after visiting 8 to 10 stalls. Youths chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' were heard throughout the day. The idols were being carried away on two wheelers, cars and rickshaws. Lalbagh Cha Raja, Mumbaicha Raja, Dagdusheth, Siddhivinayak, Peshwa Ganesh and Balganesh were the crowd favourites. About 60 to 70 per cent of idols were sold till afternoon. People installed the idol at their homes following all customs and traditions. The traders had increased the prices in the evening after only a few idols remained for sale.

Ganeshotsav began with the arti of Sansthan Ganpati

The Aarti of Sansthan Ganpati was performed at 11.10 am. MLA Atul Save, MLCs Satish Chavan, Ambadas Danve, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, commissioner of police Nikhil Gupta, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Vyapari Mahasangh president Jagannath Kale, Utsav Samiti president Prithviraj Pawar, Prakash Mugdiya, Kishor Tulshibaghwale, Tansukh Zambad and others were present.

Citizens without masks annoy CP

During the programme, CP Gupta noticed that many people in the crowd were not wearing a mask. He immediately asked them to wear a mask. He also warned the public representatives and mandal members that they would be held responsible if someone is found violating covid norms.