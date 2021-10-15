‘Dhamma Chakra Anupravartan Din’ celebrated with gaiety

Aurangabad, Oct 15:

The ‘Dhamma Chakra Anupravartan Din’ was celebrated with enthusiasm and gaiety at the Buddha Vihara area in the vicinity of Aurangabad Caves to commemorate the ‘Dhamma Diksha’ ceremony conducted by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Nagpur on October 14, 1956.

The followers of Dr Ambedkar throng Buddha Leni and other Buddha Viharas in various localities in the city and offered Vandana and paid obeisance to Lord Buddha and Dr Ambedkar. People had been approaching Buddha Leni area wearing white clothes and carrying Dhamma Flag since morning. People were seen following the guidelines issued in the backdrop of the Corona crisis.

Various programmes were organised in the presence of Bhadant Vishudhanandbodhi Mahathero. Initially, the Dhamma Flag was hoisted in the presence of the dignitaries. Strict police bandobast was deployed in the University and Buddha Leni area. Commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta also visited the venue, and the Bhikhu Sangh welcomed him.

Dr Gupta said, each one should assimilate the teachings of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Lord Gautam Buddha. Their teachings should be imparted in the coming generations, he said. Bhadant Vishudhanandbodhi Mahathero, DCP Ujwalla Vankar, District Congress Committee president Arun Shirsat and others were present on the dais.

Dr Gupta further said that he was born in the city where Dr Ambedkar embraced Buddhism in the presence of lakhs of people. He spent his childhood in the area near Diksha Bhoomi. The teachings of Dr Ambedkar and Lord Buddha are relevant to the present world, and there is a need that everyone should follow them, he mentioned. Retired police officer Daulatrao More conducted the proceedings of the function.

Singer and poet Pratap Bodade presented Bhimgeets. Meghanand Jadhav, Ajay Dehade, Kunal Varale, Amol Jadhav, Vijay Pawar, Santosh More, Devidas Yeole and others were present.