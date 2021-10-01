Diesel just 87 paise away from touching Rs 100 mark

Aurangabad, Oct 1:

Diesel was being sold for Rs 99.13 in the city on Friday. There is now a difference of 87 paise to reach Rs 100 per litre.

Even today, 90 per cent of the goods are transported through trucks and tempos that run on diesel. As diesel becomes more expensive, freight rates increase. As a result, the prices of essential commodities go up. The goods transporters association has demanded that the price of diesel should be within Rs 70. The opposition parties had staged a nationwide agitation against the rising fuel prices and inflation. However, it had no effect.

Meanwhile, the union finance minister had tabled a proposal to bring fuel under the Goods and Services Tax (GST). But it was opposed by all the states. Petroleum companies, on the other hand, continue to raise prices, citing rising fuel prices in the international market. On Friday, diesel was being sold at Rs 99.13 and petrol at Rs 109.24 per litre. If the prices continue to rise, diesel will cross the Rs 100 mark in the next 15 days, said Akhil Abbas, secretary of the petroleum dealers association.