Diesel reaches Rs 100, essential commodities might get dearer

Rising transport fares will make essentials more expensive

Aurangabad, Oct 5:

After petrol, diesel finally crossed Rs 100. Diesel was being sold for Rs 100.09 per litre on Tuesday. Transporters have hiked rates by 15 per cent due to rising fuel prices. As a result, prices of essential commodities are rising.

On April 16, petrol had reached Rs 100 per litre. After 172 days, diesel set a new record by touching Rs 100. Even today, 90 per cent of the essential commodities in the country are transported by trucks and tempos. So as diesel increases, so does freight. The first effect has been on long-distance goods transport. Trader Nilesh Somani said that earlier the fare for importing 25 tonnes of wheat from Sujalpur in Madhya Pradesh was Rs 35,000. Now it costs Rs 40,000. The fare for importing 25 tonnes of wheat from Rajasthan has been increased by Rs 6,000 and now costs Rs 50,000. Rice from Punjab and Haryana comes to mills in Delhi. The fare for bringing 25 tonnes of rice from the mill has gone up from Rs 62,000 to Rs 75,000. As a result, prices of wheat went up by Rs 15 to Rs 40 per quintal. Now wheat is sold at Rs 2,200 to Rs 2,700 per quintal and rice between Rs 3,500 to Rs 6,500 per quintal. This will also affect the prices of edible oil, ghee, pulses, dry fruits, fruits and vegetables, traders said.

Freight rates increased by 15 per cent

With diesel at Rs 100, we have so far increased the fare by 15 per cent. Freight rates will increase as diesel increases, said Faiyaz Khan, president, goods transport association.

Passengers might reduce

There are 150 private passenger buses in the city. Of these, only 80 buses are operational with 50 per cent capacity. The number of passengers was good during Ganeshotsav. Thus the fares were hiked by 10 per cent. Now diesel has reached R 100. In the last one and a half years, many passengers have bought their own cars. There is a concern that if the fares are increased further, passengers will turn their backs on private buses, said Rajan Houzwala, president, bus owners and travel agents welfare association.

Fuel rates on Tuesday (per liter)

Petrol - Rs 109.96

Diesel - Rs.100.09

CNG - Rs 73.95 (per kg)

LPG - Rs 61.77