Different teachers, students unions demand suspension of Dr Geeta Patil

Aurangabad, Sept 23:

Various teachers and students demanded to suspended Dr Geeta Patil, the head of the Department of English at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, for demanding money from a Ph D researcher.

It may be noted that a Yemeni student complained to vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole that Dr Geeta Patil had sought a bribe for signing his final Ph D thesis.

He requested the administration to help him to complete the Ph. D research to save his family in Yemen, which has unrest currently.

Meanwhile, various teaches and students unions, including Swabhimani MUPTA, Republic Party of India, Republican Sena, Congress youth wing, AIMIM, Panthers Party, SFI, Republican Vidyarthi Sena, Satyashodak Sanghatna, demanded to suspend Dr Patil as the matter is maligning the image of the university among international students.

The delegation of the organisations met Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath sought information as to how a candidate was given to her for guidance as her research guide was cancelled in another case.

