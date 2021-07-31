Disappointment prevails as Covishield stock finishes in afternoon

Aurangabad, July 31:

An air of disappointment prevailed after the stock of 17,000 vaccines, which was provided to Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Thursday, has got exhausted today in the afternoon.

There will be no vaccination on Sunday. Hence the AMC health officials are hoping to get fresh stock of Covishield vaccine on Monday early morning. The availability of vaccines will help decide AMC officials to fix the number of vaccination centres on Monday.

It may be noted that a total of 56,000 citizens are eagerly waiting for their second dose of vaccine. They had taken their first dose 125 days ago. Meanwhile, there are eight private hospitals, which are administering vaccines to 4,000 to 6,000 citizens daily. This facility has indeed reduced the burden upon the AMC's health officials.

Presently, the citizens of age 18 years and above are rushing at the centres to get their first dose of Covishield, while those who had completed their gap of 84 days and above, are running helter-skelter to get their second dose. In the whole scenario, the AMC health officials had a tough time handling the critical situation. Meanwhile, they are unhappy as their demand of supplying 50 per cent stock of vaccines (out of total stock supplied to the district) is not being fulfilled.