Discharge of 46 TMC from Jayakwadi dam in 19 days

Aurangabad, Oct 17:

In the last 19 days, 46 TMC of water has been discharged from Jayakwadi dam into Godavari river. The dam is 100 per cent full. On Sunday, 5,240 cusecs of water was being released through the ten gates of the dam. The highest amount of water has been released in the three years of 2006, 2020 and 2021.

Discharge of water from Jayakwadi dam started on September 29 this year and continued till today. In 2006, water was released from the dam at full capacity. In 2020, 80 TMC of water was released. In the last 19 days, 1311 MCM (46 TMC) water was released, informed dam engineer Vijay Kakade.

The Jayakwadi dam mostly relies on the upstream dams in Nashik district. However, there has been an increase in rainfall in the watershed area of the Jayakwadi dam in the last two years. The dam fills to a large extent due to this rainfall. This is the third time in the dam's history that such a large amount of water has been released from the dam. This is a great relief for Marathwada and also a sign that the dam is becoming self-reliant.