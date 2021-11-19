Discuss issues with MSRTC employees leaving politics aside: Somaiya

Aurangabad, Nov 19:

“Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) agitating employees are suffering due to the autocratic attitude of the government. 2200 employees have been suspended. The employees are the servant of the people and not the domestic help of the politicians. The government should discuss the issue with them leaving politics aside”, demanded former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya.

He was speaking with the employees, who initiated a strike at the Central Bus Stand, on Friday. He said it can be understood that all the demands cannot be accepted as it is. But, the MSRTC employees should get justice and politics should not be brought while considering the issue, he mentioned. MP Somaiya later accepted a memorandum from the representatives and also had lunch with the employees. Makrand Kulkarni, Sunil Nikam also spoke on the occasion. BJP leader Pravin Ghuge, Sanjay Kenekar, Rajesh Mehta and others were present. The police had maintained strict bandobast here.